Falcon Wealth Planning Has $27.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,469. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

