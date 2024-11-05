Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. 126,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.30 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

