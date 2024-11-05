Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 407 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,780. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

