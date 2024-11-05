Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.440-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $793.5 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.44-$2.52 EPS.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

NYSE FN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.61. 745,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,530. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $278.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $231.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

