Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.440-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $793.5 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.44-$2.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.61. 745,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,530. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $278.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $231.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.