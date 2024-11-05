Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FN. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $239.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

