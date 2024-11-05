F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,282.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 281,963 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 833.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,793,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172,633 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.12 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
