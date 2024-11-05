F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,282.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 281,963 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 833.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,793,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172,633 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.12 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.