Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

