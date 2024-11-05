Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

