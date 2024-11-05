Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 12,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

