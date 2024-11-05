Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $1,568,700.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00.

EXPE stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.11. 1,079,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,805. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $164.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

