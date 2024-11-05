Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$74.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) received a C$74.00 target price from research analysts at Ventum Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.15.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.01. 34,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.83 and a 1 year high of C$56.59.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

