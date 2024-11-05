EVE’s (EVEX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

EVE Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EVEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $768.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

