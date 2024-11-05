EVE’s (EVEX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
EVE Stock Down 2.9 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
