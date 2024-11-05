Everus (ECG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
Everus Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE ECG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,376. Everus has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $61.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
