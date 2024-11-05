EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $19.00. EverQuote shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 390,650 shares.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,664.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,911.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $431,011. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in EverQuote by 572.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 429,084 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 399,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $644.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

