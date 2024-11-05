Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Etsy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,181.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock worth $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 25.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Etsy by 112.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

