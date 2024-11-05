Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.070-2.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

WTRG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. 1,823,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

