Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

