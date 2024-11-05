ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.30 and last traded at $131.30, with a volume of 24088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

