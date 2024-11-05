Erin N. Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 187,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $795.69 million, a P/E ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 1.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

