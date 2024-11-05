Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,332,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $895.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $871.10 and its 200 day moving average is $807.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $943.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,633,777. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix



Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

