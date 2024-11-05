Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ESGR opened at $322.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $247.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.19 and its 200 day moving average is $316.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

