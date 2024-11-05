Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of down low single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.750-7.000 EPS.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,366. Enpro has a 12 month low of $116.43 and a 12 month high of $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.