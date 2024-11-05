Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.850-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1 billion-$18.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.4 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $7.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,714. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

