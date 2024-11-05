ELIS (XLS) Tops One Day Volume of $64,459.65

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $64,459.65 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,346.36 or 1.00018279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00053202 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09201224 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,067.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

