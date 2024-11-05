Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $495.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $593.00 to $495.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELV. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.53.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $420.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,404. Elevance Health has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

