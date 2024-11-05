eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

