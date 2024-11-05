Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2024

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.