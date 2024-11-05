Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

