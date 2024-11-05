Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $374.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

ETN stock opened at $331.13 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $211.99 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,511 shares of company stock worth $17,150,526. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

