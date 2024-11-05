Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.170-1.210 EPS.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
