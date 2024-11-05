Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17 to $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DEA traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 793,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
