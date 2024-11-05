e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY25 guidance at $3.36-$3.41 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.410 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.