e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY25 guidance at $3.36-$3.41 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.410 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
