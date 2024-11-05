DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 14091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.
The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 619,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,348,983. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DXP Enterprises Trading Up 13.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.60.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
