Dream Unlimited (DRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.
Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$178.27 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
TSE:DRM opened at C$28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$16.98 and a 1-year high of C$33.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
