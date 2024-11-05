Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 1,308,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $19.27.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
