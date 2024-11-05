Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $153.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $133.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $135.02.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $285,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,251.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,519. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

