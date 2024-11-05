Dorchester Minerals Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. filed its Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2024, announcing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company shared this information through a press release attached as Exhibit 99.1.

According to the press release, Dorchester Minerals reported its results for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s performance details, including revenue, earnings, and other key financial metrics, are disclosed in the referenced press release document.

In compliance with the filing requirements, Dorchester Minerals highlighted its results through the Form 8-K submission, inclusive of the press release and relevant financial data. The company emphasized the information relayed does not serve as a filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or subject to liabilities as specified in Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As documented in the filing, Dorchester Minerals’ management, represented by Dorchester Minerals Management LP through its General Partner, Dorchester Minerals Management GP LLC, duly signed off the report on October 31, 2024. Leslie A. Moriyama, the Chief Financial Officer, endorsed the document on behalf of the company.

Offering insights into the company’s performance for the third quarter, the Form 8-K submission provides stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of Dorchester Minerals’ financial standing during the specified period.

The presentation of the results through the official filing is aimed at ensuring transparency and disclosure of relevant information to shareholders and the investment community.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

