Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $263.88 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.66 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.90 and its 200 day moving average is $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

