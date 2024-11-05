Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

