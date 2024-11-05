Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $946,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,457.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,457.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $938,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.96.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

