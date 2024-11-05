Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 143,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

