Divergent Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $281.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $214.06 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

