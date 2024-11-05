Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.60. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,101,000 after buying an additional 222,223 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 123.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,090,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 53.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 357,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

