Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Dingdong (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 1,224,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

