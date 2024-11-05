Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Increased by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

