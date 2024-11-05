Digital Turbine (APPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 84.71%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 386,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

