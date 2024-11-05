Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 46,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,963. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
DBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
