Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 402,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.