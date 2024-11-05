Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 105950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

