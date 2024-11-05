Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $50.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. Etsy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $39,862.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,181.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,619 shares of company stock worth $240,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 106.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

