Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $115.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. 59,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Entegris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

